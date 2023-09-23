Andhra Pradesh Govt Plans To Build More Ports To Strengthen Logistics

Visakhapatnam, Sept 23 (KNN) Andhra Pradesh government is firm on developing more new ports in addition to Mulapeta, Machilipatnam, Ramayapatnam and Kakinada Gateway to boost port-led development, said AP Maritime Board Deputy CEO Lt Cdr BM Ravindranath Reddy on Friday.

He was speaking at the first edition of an international conference on shipping and logistics organised by Federation of AP Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FAPCCI).







Reddy said ports are not being called as ports and they are treated as terminals paving the way for industrialisation in the vicinity.



He said APMB is developing new ports with the support of the Central Government and the private partners.



He said most of the cargo being received from major ports like Visakhapatnam Port Authority is from the hinterland areas like Odisha, Telangana, Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand.

Expressing state government's commitment to boost exports from the State, he said the AP government will support industries and traders through infrastructure development and a favorable ecosystem.



He also highlighted the crucial role of dry ports in handling significant export and import volumes and mentioned how the Centre through PM Gatishakti is trying to attract investments from private partners for faster evacuation of cargo and reduction of logistics cost.

Reddy in his speech emphasised their goal to stimulate regional economic growth by leveraging Central Government's Gati Shakti initiatives and the State Government's logistic policy.



He underlined the significance of dry ports in the global supply chain.



Addressing the meeting, Mercy Epao, the Joint Secretary for SMEs, Government of India, underscored the role of the MSME industry in achieving a USD 5 trillion Indian economy.



She said MSMEs contribute 49 per cent of exports, 30 per cent of GDP and have become the largest employer after agriculture.



She also explained about various incentives being offered by the Government of India to encourage capacity building of first time exporters.

She highlighted a range of initiatives to nurture MSME growth, including credit support, enterprise development, formalisation, technological assistance, infrastructure development, skill training, and market support.

