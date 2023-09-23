400 Players Will Partake In The International Bowling Championship

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 23 (KUNA) -- Deputy President of the Kuwaiti Bowling Club Mohammad Al-Farsi said on Saturday that the international bowling championship for men and women, due in Kuwait on October 4, would draw 400 athletes.
Kuwait has earned the honor to host the games because it has all potentials to organize a successful tournament, he said in remarks to KUNA.
The Bowling Club stadium in Kuwait is one of the top in the Middle East and can accommodate a large number of people, he added.
All commissions that have been formed to prepare and organize the tournament have been exerting tiring efforts, Al-Farsi said.
President of Kuwait Bowling Federation and the International Bowling Federation Sheikh Talal Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah had declared that Kuwait would host the international games on October 4.
Up to 24 male teams and 12 female teams will partake in the international bowling championship, due to proceed until October 15. (end)
