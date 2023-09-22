GCC, UK Fms Urge Iraq To Respect Int'l Agreements, Complete Demarcation Of Borders With Kuwait

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, Sept 22 (KUNA) -- Foreign Ministers of the Gulf Cooperation Council Member States and UK Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs James Cleverley have urged Iraq to respect international agreements and the UN resolutions, especially UNSCR No. 833 regarding the demarcation of the Kuwaiti-Iraqi borders.
This came in a meeting they held in New York, was also attended by the GCC Secretary General Jasem Al-Budaiwi on Monday, September 18, on the sidelines of the 78th session of the UN General Assembly, according to a joint statement issued Friday.
They underlined the importance of Iraq's commitment to Kuwait's sovereignty and territorial integrity.
They called for the completion of the demarcation of the Kuwaiti-Iraqi maritime border beyond the border mark No. 162.
They asked the Iraqi government to expedite the settlement of the domestic legal situation to continue the enforcement of the agreement signed between Kuwait and Iraq in 2012 for the regulation of maritime navigation in Khor Abdullah, which is still legally in force.
The ministers renewed their support for the UN Security Council Resolution 2107 (2013) which referred the file of the repatriation of all Kuwaitis, including missing persons, and the return of Kuwaiti property, including the national archives, to the United Nations Mission in Iraq (UNAMI).
They hoped that Iraq would continue to cooperate to help make progress in this file.
They called on Iraq and the United Nations to make every effort to reach a solution to all issues related to this matter.
They also discussed regional and international developments of common interest.
They reviewed the strategic partnership between the GCC and the UK and efforts exerted to enhance mutual consultation, coordination and cooperation in all fields. (end)
ibi
MENAFN22092023000071011013ID1107124482
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.