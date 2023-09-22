Israel Must De-Escalate Tensions With Palestine To Achieve Peace -- Egypt

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Sept 22 (KUNA) -- Egyptian Foreign Miniter Sameh Shoukry affirmed that Israel must de-escalate tensions with Palestine to achieve peace and the two-state solution.
The remarks came during Shoukry's meeting with the Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen during the meeting of the UN General Assembly in New York late Thursday, said the Egyptian Foreign Ministry in a statement.
He underlined the need to achieve peace and stability between the two sides, and provide Palestinians with all their rights, by establishing an independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as the capital.
He affirmed that Egypt will continue encouraging the two sides to hold serious negotiatins on the issue. (end)
