War Update: AFU Repel Enemy Attacks In Four Directions

The relevant statement was made by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

According to the General Staff, Ukrainian forces are exhausting the enemy all over the front line.

Over the past day, Ukraine's Air Force has launched one strike on a Russian command post, and 10 strikes on enemy personnel, ammunition and military equipment clusters.

Ukrainian missile units hit one Russian command post, one personnel, ammunition and military equipment cluster, nine artillery systems, and two electronic warfare system.

Over 20 combat engagements have occurred on the front in the past 24 hours.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, the operational situation remained rather unchanged.

In the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, Russians launched an air strike near the Sumy region's Dihtiarne. Over 20 settlements were affected by enemy artillery and mortar strikes in the Chernihiv, Sumy and Kharkiv regions.

In the Kupiansk direction, Russian troops launched air strikes near the Kharkiv region's Berestove, Kopanka and Shyikivka. Over 10 settlements were affected by enemy artillery and mortar strikes.

In the Lyman direction, Russian invaders launched air strikes near the Luhansk region's Nevske and the Donetsk region's Dibrova. Over 10 settlements were affected by enemy artillery and mortar strikes.

In the Bakhmut direction, Ukraine's Defense Forces repelled enemy attacks to the southeast of the Donetsk region's Hryhorivka. Russians made attempts to regain their lost positions near Andriivka but had no success. The enemy launched air strikes near Andriivka, Minkivka, Klishchiivka and Pivnichne. Over 20 settlements were affected by Russian artillery and mortar strikes.

In the Avdiivka direction, Russian occupiers launched an air strike near the Donetsk region's Arkhanhelske. About 10 settlements were affected by enemy artillery and mortar strikes.

In the Marinka direction, Ukrainian defenders successfully repelled eight enemy attacks near the Donetsk region's Marinka and Krasnohorivka. Russians launched an air strike near Yelyzavetivka. About 10 settlements were affected by enemy artillery and mortar strikes.

In the Shakhtarske direction, Ukraine's Defense Forces repelled a Russian attack near the Donetsk region's Mykilske. The enemy launched air strikes near Vuhledar, Urozhaine and Staromaiorske. About 10 settlements were affected by Russian artillery and mortar strikes.

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, Ukrainian forces repelled a Russian attack near the Zaporizhzhia region's Robotyne. The enemy launched air strikes near Bilohiria, Robotyne and Mala Tokmachka. Over 20 settlements were affected by Russian artillery and mortar strikes.

In the Kherson direction, Russian troops launched air strikes near the Kherson region's Lvove and Tiahynka. About 10 settlements were affected by enemy artillery and mortar strikes.