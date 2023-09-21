European Car Market Grows 21% In August

New passenger car registrations in the EU totaled 787,626 units in August, the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association (ACEA) said in a statement.

"Despite August typically being a slower month for car sales, double-digit gains indicate that the EU market is rebounding from last year's component shortages," it stressed.

Most markets registered double-digit percentage gains, including the three largest: Germany (37.3%), France (24.3%), and Italy (11.9%).

The market share of battery-electric cars surpassed 20% for the first time, overtaking diesel for the second time this year and becoming the third-most-popular choice for new car buyers.

EU battery-electric car registrations jumped 118.1% from the prior year to 165,165 units in August.

Hybrid-electric cars held their position as buyers' second choice, with a 24% market share.

While gas-powered cars are still the most popular choice, the market share fell from 38.7% in August 2022 to 32.7% this August.

In January-August, new car registrations in the 27-member bloc grew substantially, 17.9%, reaching 7.1 million units.

Despite the year-on-year improvement, the market trails the pre-virus level of 9 million units sold in 2019.