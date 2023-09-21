Mahzooz celebrates one more raffle draw winner of AED 1,000,000

(MENAFN- Ewings) United Arab Emirates, Dubai, September 20, 2023: Mahzooz, the UAE's leading weekly draw with the highest and most frequent pay-outs, is delighted to announce MD Shahin as the fortunate recipient of the raffle prize of AED 1,000,000 in the 146th weekly draws. Mahzooz, poised to announce changes to its current prize structure, has yet again drastically changed the fortune of Saudi-based single expat by awarding him a life-altering prize.



This exciting win marks an incredible moment for MD Shahin, originally from Bangladesh, who currently lives and works in Dammam, Saudi Arabia.

The 31 years old is a dedicated and hardworking supervisor who works for a private contracting company, has always remained committed to participating in Mahzooz draws ever since he was introduced to the draw almost a year ago through Facebook.



MD Shahin's winning moment came as a complete surprise. Alone at the time, he received an email notification from Mahzooz announcing him as the winner of the weekly raffle prize being the holder of the raffle ID number 38225819.

Overwhelmed with disbelief, he immediately logged into his Mahzooz account to verify the astonishing news, and there it was—the life-changing prize of AED 1,000,000.



“I was shocked and speechless when I realized I had won," he exclaimed. "I couldn't believe my eyes when I saw the amount in my Mahzooz account. It's the first time I've seen so many zeros in my account. Winning such a substantial sum makes me incredibly grateful for this opportunity”.



Despite being far from his loved ones, MD Shahin was quick to share the good news with his family in Bangladesh. Their joy and excitement knew no bounds upon hearing about his life-altering win.

Being miles away from his family, MD Shahin spends his free time immersed in the excitement of the Asian cup cricket matches, following his true passion for the game.



The same 146th draws saw 731 participants take home AED 1,379,000 in prize money, where 14 participants matched four out of 5 numbers and shared the second prize of AED 200,000, earning AED 14,285 each. 716 other winners matched three out of five numbers and received AED 250 each.

