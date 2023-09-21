Azerbaijani leader encounters British oil director

(MENAFN) Azerbaijani Leader, Ilham Aliyev, has encountered BP Chairman Helge Lund to talk about upcoming oil as well as gas plans in the Caucasian country. Although Western authorities considered Baku’s new attack on Nagorno-Karabakh, they are progressively self-governed on Azerbaijan for energy.



Aliyev as well as Lund met in Baku on Wednesday to pin the anniversary of the so-named ‘Contract of the Century’, a 1994 contract that cleared the way for Azerbaijan’s Caspian oil fields to a group of external centrifuges, together with BP.



BP’s “interest in future oil and gas and energy projects in Azerbaijan” was debated throughout the conference, based on Azerbaijan’s news agency. Hours earlier, in the conference, Azerbaijan conducted a ceasefire agreement with the establishments in Nagorno-Karabakh, an ethnic-Armenian enclave inside its region.



The ceasefire stopped merely over 24 hours of bloodshed, as Azerbaijani powers bombarded Nagorno-Karabakh under what it branded “counter-terrorism measures” towards a supposed buildup of Armenian hordes.



