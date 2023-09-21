Hollywood heads, writers to continue discussions to end extraordinary strike

(MENAFN) Writers and chiefs of the four main studios are planned to gather for a second continuous day on Thursday in a bid to reach an agreement that ends the extraordinary walkout that has frozen Hollywood.



The studio executives, such as David Zaslav head of Warner Bros. Discovery, Bob Iger chief of Disney, Ted Sarandos of Netflix, as well as Donna Langley of NBCUniversal, continued talks with the Writers Guild of America on Wednesday. Both parties jointly released an unusual statement following the meeting.



“The WGA and AMPTP met for bargaining today and will meet again tomorrow,” they said.



Nothing else was said by either side. However, the fact that the two sides—who occasionally chastised one another for comments made to the media—issued a unified statement hinted to potential development.



Separately, a source with knowledge of the situation told CNN that the participants left the Wednesday meeting "feeling encouraged."

