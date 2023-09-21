International Day Of Peace 2023: From Gandhi To Martin Luther King Jr, 15 Powerful Quotes And Messages

Here are some words of wisdom from those who have advocated for global peace:

"Peace is not merely a distant goal that we seek, but a means by which we arrive at that goal." - Martin Luther King Jr.

"An eye for an eye only ends up making the whole world blind." - Mahatma Gandhi

"Peace cannot be kept by force; it can only be achieved by understanding." - Albert Einstein

"If we have no peace, it is because we have forgotten that we belong to each other." - Mother Ter

"Peace is not the absence of conflict, but the presence of creative alternatives for responding to conflict." - Dorothy Thompson

"Peace begins with a smile." - Mother Ter

"There is no way to peace; peace is the way." - A.J. Muste

"The most valuable possession you can own is an open heart. The most powerful weapon you can be is an instrument of peace." - Carlos Santana

"If you want to make peace with your enemy, you have to work with your enemy. Then he becomes your partner." - Nelson Mandela

"Peace is not something you wish for; it's something you make, something you do, something you are, and something you give away." - John Lennon

"When the power of love overcomes the love of power, the world will know peace." - Jimi Hendrix

"Peace is not the product of terror or fear. Peace is not the silence of cemeteries. Peace is not the silent result of violent repression. Peace is the generous, tranquil contribution of all to the good of all." - Oscar Romero

"Peace is a daily, a weekly, a monthly process, gradually changing opinions, slowly eroding old barriers, quietly building new structures." - John F. Kennedy

"World peace must develop from inner peace. Peace is not just the mere absence of violence. Peace is, I think, the manifestation of human compassion." - Dalai Lama

"The day the power of love overrules the love of power, the world will know peace." - Mahatma Gandhi