ZERO PUMP: FLEXTAIL's Smallest Outdoor Pump For Ultralight Sleeping Pads Ever

El Monte, California Sep 20, 2023 (Issuewire)

-

Second half of this year, FLEXTAIL TECHNOLOGY (USA) INC, the one dedicated to inventing "Ultralight Appliances for Outdoor" brought its smallest ZERO PUMP to the public. The powerful and effective ZERO PUMP matches varioutdoor ultralight sleeping pads on the market, aiming to make ultralight & easier outdoor adventure no longer an aspiration.

Backpacking has changed considerably over the decades. Even though the core of wild adventure is to push your limits in challenging marvelnature, more and more people stop making compromises in outdoor comforts as the fact that tech and materials are getting so advanced in recent days. So, how do you inflate your sleeping pads in your journey? The most common method is oral inflation. However, if you take your sleeping pad to the lab, you may surprisingly find invisible bacteria, fungi even mold inside it. This may be hard to observe, but, they do exist. Pumpbag sounds healthier. Nevertheless, it is easily punctured, and difficult to find or fix the hole. Both above methods will force you to struggle inside your tent to some degree. At this very moment, excellent outdoor brands should reduce the weight gap between ultralight gears and regular ones to satisfy people, such as FLEXTAIL. The company adopts exclusive tech, making ZERO PUMP not only inaugurate an outdoor new era in professional backpacking appliances but also break the record to be FLEXTAIL's tiniest pump again!

Multiple Nozzles Fitting VariSleeping Pads

ZERO PUMP is equipped with varimulti-purpose nozzles, by replacing them, you can consecutively inflate up to 20 sleeping pads at one time, such as THERM-A-REST, KLYMIT, NEMO, SEA TO SUMMIT, BIG AGNES, EXPED, and other inflatable products, which offers users more choices to meet all outdoor demands. Exclusive soft rubber nozzles can be tightly connected to inflated products, which successfully get rid of sleeping pad air leakage problems.

Ultralight & Durable Design for Outdoor Adventure

An easily-melted single-sized Snickers may be a luxury in your outdoor pocket, but a tougher and smaller ZERO PUMP which weighs only 1.2oz and measures 1.02* 2.95in is definitely a thru-hiking essential. Hang it next to your folding knife on your key ring holder, then you manage to shave weight off your backpack to move faster and longer. To build the smallest air pump in FLEXTAIL history, its R&D team meticulously combines an exclusive mico-motor with a special one-piece body design to minimize the device into ultralight. Its patented internal structure accelerates heat dissipation. By cooling the device down, ZERO PUMP largely extends its service life. To build a safe, and reliable device that is against the harsh environment, ZERO PUMP selects high-quality materials. The smooth textured high-strength aluminum alloy coating conduces to anti-drop and wear resistance, which makes ZERO PUMP a dependable guard during your outdoor exploring.

Ultra-High Working Efficiency And Ease of Use

It is well known that adequate sleep and energy conservation are essential in stressful wilderness journeys. This prompts FLEXTAIL to upgrade the previAIRVORTECHTM technology into a superior 2.0 version which quickly builds a sleep system. It takes only 50s for your inflatables to take full shape. ZERO PUPM is incredibly perfect for multi-day backpacking trips given its tiny mini size as well as lower noise decibel level. In addition, ZERO PUMP is also an easy-operated deflating pump and a powerful fire blower to get your wild work properly and quickly done. All you need to do is to connect ZERO PUMP to your sleeping pad, pillow, or cushion seat, then, double-click to activate it.

Now, FLEXTAIL ZERO PUMP is launching on Indiegogo. For more information, please visit here.

For media inquiry: .