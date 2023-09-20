Security Forces Neutralize Terrorist In Dera Ismail Khan Operation

A statement released by the ISPR, Pakistan Army's Public Relations Department, reported that the security forces initiated the operation in the Kolachi area of Dera Ismail Khan district based on actionable intelligence.

The statement detailed that the operation witnessed a significant exchange of fire between army personnel and the terrorists. This intense engagement resulted in the death of one terrorist, with another sustaining injuries.

Also Read: Forest Department Officials in Khyber Face Allegations of Timber Smuggling

Regarding the terrorists involved, the ISPR mentioned that arms and ammunition were recovered from the deceased terrorist's possession. The slain terrorist had been actively engaged in terrorist activities against security forces and was associated with the targeting of innocent civilians.

The ISPR highlighted that the local citizens have expressed their appreciation for this operation, as the security forces continue their efforts to eradicate the presence of more terrorists in the region.

It is noteworthy that since the banned Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) terminated the ceasefire with the government in November of the previyear, there has been a surge in terrorist activities, particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

Hits: 9