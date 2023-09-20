Fiber Optic Test Equipment Market Size, Share And Forecast To 2031

Market Dynamics Rising 5G/LTE Network Adoption and Fixed Broadband Subscription Drives the Global Market

Rapider communication, ultra-low latency, and expanded broadband are revolutionizing industries, progressing civilizations, and improving daily living. E-health, networked cars, traffic systems, and enhanced mobile cloud gaming were formerly futuristic technologies. The 5G infrastructure market is anticipated to change the landscape of inteservices by providing connectivity across several end-user verticals. Early 5G network testing, according to the GSMA, showed a 45 percent urban coverage rate. China, India, and other countries intend to launch 5G networks by 2020, which will necessitate significant financial expenditures in infrastructure that is 5G-ready.

Small cells are anticipated to make up the majority of 5G networks. Additionally, they help carriers save money by removing pricy rooftop equipment and installation expenses. They should also improve the functionality and battery life of mobile devices. Fiber optic cables of the highest caliber and quantity are required to develop 5G base stations. For instance, the emergence of UDNs, or ultra-dense networks, has increased the demand for fiber optic connections. More than twice as many fiber optic cables are required for the 5G network transition as for the 4G network. Other changes will necessitate a large number of fiber optic cables.

Using fiber optic cables speeds up the computer networking process for connecting several computers in a single building to surrounding structures. This link makes it possible to quickly transfer large files and other data between networks. Microscopy, biomedical research, and medicine are the principal applications of fiber optic cables. Optical transmission is essential in endoscopy and minimally invasive surgery. This procedure minimizes the number and size of incisions by using a small bright light to illuminate the surgical spot within the body. Fiber optic cable is additionally employed as a surgical laser, a light guide, and an imaging device.

Since optical fiber cable is the principal means of moving data between sites, telecommunication is the primary end-use industry for fiber optics. The industry is expanding quickly because of the increased use of mobile devices and the corresponding increase in broadband connectivity. Favorable market developments in massive data management and broadband services drive the telecoms business. The number of linked devices is increasing as usage and connectivity of devices increase.

Asia-Pacific is the highest revenue contributor and is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of 7.60% during the projection period. The Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), a significant global infrastructure undertaking involving more than 60 countries, is one example of China's technical outreach. The BRI aims to shift the global economy toward Beijing. The most significant part of BRI will likely be the Digital Silk Road (DSR). Developing new infrastructure is also a substantial foof China's primary economic plan, the 14th Five-Year Plan (FYP), which covers 2021 to 2025. According to the project, China will speed up the construction of new infrastructure in the years before 2025, spanning a range of industries, from gigabit fiber optics to space-based infrastructure, which will promote the growth of the target market because fiber optics must be maintained due to their widespread deployment in the nation.

North America is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.30% during the projection period. The United States has strongly influenced the market for fiber optic test equipment. The household and commercial sectors have significant interests in the industry under investigation. On the market under research in the United States, innovations were seen for variend-user applications, including data centers, industrial, telecommunications, and aerospace. The new OptoTest series of handheld devices are ideal for usage in multiple settings, including data centers, enterprise LANs, telecommunications, aerospace, defense, and industrial networks. The OP310 Optical Power Meter, OP350 Optical Light Source, OP380 Insertion Loss Tester, and OP360 Bidirectional Insertion and Return Loss Tester are a few of the new product lines.



The global fiber optic test equipment market size was valued at USD 955.90 million in 2022. It is projected to reach USD 1,802.23 million by 2031, growing at a

CAGR of 7.30%

during the forecast period (2023-2031).

Based on equipment type, the global fiber optic test equipment market is bifurcated into optical light sources, optical time domain reflectometers, optical spectrum analyzers, optical power and loss meters, remote fiber test systems, and other equipment types. The optical time domain reflectometer segment is the major contributor to the market and is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 7.20% during the forecast period.

Based on end-use applications, the global fiber optic test equipment market is bifurcated into telecommunications, data centers, industries, and other end-user applications. The segment is the major contributor to the market and is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 7.80% during the forecast period. Asia-Pacific is the most significant revenue contributor and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 7.60% during the forecast period.

The global fiber optic test equipment market's major key players are Exfo Inc., Anritsu Corporation, Viavi Solutions Inc., Veex Inc., Yokogawa Corporation, and Kingfisher International.



In March 2022, the RXT-6402, a third-generation sophisticated multi-service 400G test set, was unveiled by VeEX Inc. Based on the most recent iteration of adaptable, cutting-edge FPGA technology, the new RXT-6402 module and RXT-1202 high-power chassis offer native PAM4 and NRZ optical modules. In March 2022 , Fiber Complete PRO, a fiber test solution with a range of capabilities that replaces six test instruments, was introduced, according to an announcement from Viavi Solutions Inc. It is the only single test port solution to completely automate every fiber qualification test necessary for setting up and certifying any fiber-optic network. Additionally, Fiber Complete PRO dramatically cuts down on the time and work needed for every step of the testing and certification process, including test setup, data interchange, results analysis, and onboard report preparation.



Optical Light Sources

Optical Power and Loss Meter

Optical Time Domain Reflectometer

Optical Spectrum Analyzers

Remote Fiber Test System Other Equipment Types



Telecommunications

Data Centers

Industries Other End-user Applications



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific LAMEA



