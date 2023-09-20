Azerbaijani Flag To Flutter All Over Karabakh - Turkish VP

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 20. The Azerbaijan
flag will flutter everywhere in Karabakh, Turkish Vice President
Cevdet Yılmaz said at the "Consultations with the Business World"
event in Izmir, Trend reports.
He noted that Ankara supports the steps taken by Azerbaijan to
ensure its territorial integrity.
"Karabakh is Azerbaijani land, and Türkiye supports Azerbaijan's
steps. Attempts to create a 'gray zone' in Karabakh are futile.
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, during his speech at the UN, once
again expressed Türkiye's support for Azerbaijan. Long live the
Azerbaijani Army! Ensuring stability in the South Caucais in
everyone's interest. Stability in this region benefits each of us,
while chaos serves the interests of other actors," Yilmaz
stated.
In order to ensure the provisions of the Trilateral Statement
[signed by Azerbaijani, Armenian and Russian leaders following the
2020 second Karabakh war], to stop large-scale provocations in the
Karabakh economic region, to disarm and withdraw formations of the
Armenian armed forces from the territories of Azerbaijan, to
neutralize their military infrastructure, to ensure the safety of
the peaceful population returning to the territories liberated from
occupation, civil servants involved in construction and
reconstruction works, and Azerbaijan's military personnel, as well
as to restore the constitutional order of the Republic of
Azerbaijan, anti-terrorist measures have been conducted in the
region.
Civilians and infrastructure objects weren't targets during
localized anti-terrorist measures carried out in Azerbaijan's
Karabakh region.
Only military targets belonging to illegal armed formations of
the separatist regime were put out of action with the use of
high-precision weapons available in the arsenal of the Azerbaijani
Army.
Taking into account the appeal of the representatives of the
Armenian residents of Karabakh, received through the Russian
peacekeeping contingent [temporarily stationed in Azerbaijan under
the trilateral statement], an agreement was reached on the
suspension of anti-terrorist activities of local nature on
September 20, 2023, at 13:00 (GMT+4) under the following
conditions:
The Armenian armed forces formations and Armenian illegal armed
formations located in Azerbaijan's Karabakh region shall lay down
their weapons, leave their combat positions and military posts, and
fully disarm. The units of the armed forces of Armenia shall leave
the territory of Azerbaijan, and the Armenian illegal armed
formations shall be disbanded.
In parallel, all weapons and heavy equipment are
surrendered.
The implementation of the above-mentioned processes is ensured
in coordination with the Russian peacekeeping contingent.
