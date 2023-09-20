(MENAFN- AzerNews) As soon as I received a job offer from a Hotel Management
Company with the largest portfolio in the South Caucasus, the first
question flashed through my mind was that what do hospitality
lawyers essentially do? While doing preliminary research, firstly I
found a source that described the hospitality law as the legal
and social practice concerning the treatment of individuals who
visit an establishment, meaning restaurants, hotels, motels,
and other public accommodations. Another one stated that the
hospitality law governs and regulates the activities of the
professionals, guests & other related entities.
However, my four years of tenure as a de-facto in-house legal
counsel at the Hotel Management Company proved that such
definitions are far from being explanatory enough. Below I intend
to present a broader insight on the scope of the law that is
practiced by the hospitality industry stakeholders.
Accordingly, hospitality law in Azerbaijan can be elaborated as
follows:
Contracts
Legal professional is involved in reviewing, commenting and
advising the License/Franchise and (or) Management Agreements
within the framework of hotel/restaurant development projects.
These agreements are mostly executed for the term of 20-30 years
and are very difficult to withdraw from. Therefore, negotiating the
License/Franchise and (or) Management Agreements is arguably the
most important practice where a hospitality lawyer must take the
lead and spend most of the resources in order to facilitate the
best possible deal for the owner.
Another hospitality-specific instrument is the Sales Agreement
that mainly implies individual accommodation, group, agency, and
event sales agreements. Due to constant change of the guest markets
and the industries they represent (e.g., group of medical
professionals), these agreements must by regularly reviewed and
adjusted in accordance with the necessity.
Procurement of goods and services are also crucial part of the
daily hotel and restaurant operations. Any deficiency in quality,
timely delivery, etc. and any other breach of the supplier
obligations might end up with decreased customer satisfaction,
which in its turn will affect the revenues. Therefore, the
hospitality lawyer must frequently review and revise the purchase
agreement templates in order to minimize the risks of any
shortage.
Corporate
As a long-established hospitality tradition hotels and
restaurants replace their General Managers from time to time. GMs
might also voluntarily or involuntarily change their workplaces due
to reasons applicable to any other employees in the labor market.
Lawyers under such circumstances must support the employer to
ensure the smooth transition of the management to avoid operational
interruption.
Additionally, large hotel and restaurant ownerships occasionally
require changes in corporate structures. Changes tend to include
multi-practice legal matters, such as corporate legal solutions,
allocation of labor, etc. In-house counsel's contribution in these
projects is pivotal to prevent any loopholes.
Hotel Development
Acquisition transactions are conventional part of the
hospitality ownership. It is quite common that owners acquire title
over another property or an owning company to expand their
business. Hospitality lawyers play an important role in different
stages of these transactions, such as, due diligence, contract
negotiation, etc.
Intellectual Property and Copyrights
The hotels that are managed by the global management companies
operate Food and Beverage (as well as Spa, etc.) outlets under
international brands. This is also the case applicable to
managed/franchised stand-alone or chain restaurants. Under relevant
agreements owners are always required to register the IP rights
over the Hotel or F&B brands to ensure that they're protected.
The same practice can also be followed by the owners that are not
contractually obliged to ensure the security of their brands.
Hotels and restaurants provide entertainment services, such as,
playing music, or broadcasting TV channels in the rooms or public
areas. Whether music playlists are purchased from approved vendors,
as it is the case for branded hotels, or they are created by the
hotels and restaurants themselves, an agreement with the accredited
Public Association(s) must be reached to pay the relevant
royalties. Owners must also sign broadcasting agreements only with
the distributors that maintain necessary license to re-distribute
private TV-channels for commercial purposes.
All aforesaid fall within the scope of in-house legal team,
which must protect the owner from potential lawsuits or
penalties.
The industry-specific regulations
As the hospitality industry was hit by the COVID-19 the most,
hotels and restaurants were subject to severe scrutiny to minimize
the risks of infection. The government was consistently adopting or
amending multiple cross-cutting COVID-19 regulations depending on
the pace of the spread of the coronavirus. As the businesses were
subject to heavy penalties for breaching the regulations, hotel and
restaurant owners as part of their daily routine had to follow the
developments to adjust their operations with the new rules.
Hospitality lawyers were one of the key parts, and as the liaison
between the regulators, clients, and the business they represent,
they were responsible for making sure that their businesses
generate revenue by strictly following the laws.
The common practice
Aside from the hospitality-related disciplines, hotels and
restaurants practice the areas of law that are relevant to any
business, including but not limited to:
Criminal justice:
Death, certain fraud, theft, etc. cases require the involvement
of law enforcement and hospitality lawyers step-up to ensure the
proper cooperation.
Labor and HSE:
Hotels and restaurants tend to have complex labor structures due
to variety in employee positions, number of employees,
organizational chart, workplace characteristics, etc. Such
structures are sometimes accompanied with challenges that need
legal solution.
Permits and licenses:
Lawyers are responsible for communication between their business
and regulators to acquire permits and licenses as required by the
law for the purposes of F&B operations, construction works,
radio communication, etc.
The above-mentioned are the unexhaustive list of the hospitality
lawyer's practice. The hotel and restaurant owners are recommended
to allocate sufficient resources for legal support to safeguard
their business.
About the author
Ruslan Bayramov is a Founding Partner at Legalize Law Firm. For
four years he was Group Legal Manager at the largest Hotel
Management Company in the South Caucafor its portfolio. During
his term Ruslan led contractual negotiations with multinational
hospitality companies, such as, Marriott International Inc., Accor
Hotels, and Hyatt Worldwide. He is also specialized in corporate
law, eCommerce, and AML/CFT Compliance. For further info about the
author and Legalize Law Firm please visit