PIA Proposes IT Park Near Himachal-Haryana Border

Parwanoo, Sept 20 (KNN) The Parwanoo Industries Association (PIA) has formally presented a proposal to the state government, outlining plans for the establishment of an IT park situated in Tipra village, near the border of Himachal Pradesh and Haryana.

If the proposal unfolds as envisioned, numerIT professionals residing in Himachal Pradesh may no longer need to seek employment opportunities in distant cities such as Chandigarh, New Delhi, or Bangalore within the IT sector.







“It was recently that a proposal to the state government has been sent by PIA regarding the setting up of the IT Park in Tipra. It was long back when the land near the Himachal border was acquired by the state government for opening up of the tax barrier. But after the GST came into place, the concept of tax barriers and tax collection became defunct. Since Parwanoo is the first station when one enters into Himachal from Haryana, we need to revive industry out here and showcase a new Himachal,” Sarthak Taneja, General Secretary of the PIA, told The Indian Express.

Taneja said despite the state having several educational institutes, a lot of graduates have to move to big cities like Chandigarh, New Delhi or Hyderabad to find work or employment in the IT sector.

“Himachal is a beautiful place with serene locations, due to which the concept of work from home also did very well during Covid times with thousands of people preferring Himachal for the purpose. Also there can be variremote offices of varicompanies, making it an ideal destination for IT industries,” he added.

As Tipra runs parallel to the Chandigarh Shimla National Highway, the connectivity would also be great as while coming from Chandigarh, one can reach in 15 minutes time at this location.

As per reports, the proposal sent to the Himachal industries department and to the Chief Minister's Office is at a very initial stage right now.

The proposal of IT Park coming up in Parwanoo would benefit thousands of graduates and IT professionals who move out every year in search of jobs.

(KNN Bureau)