Ambani Ganesh Puja: Shah Rukh Khan Finally Poses For Paps With Family After Months Of Hide-And-Seek

For the memorable Ganpati Puja, Bollywood King Shah Rukh Khan brought out a Pathaani look, wearing a brown kurta and a pair of black pyjamas. The noted celebrity favourite interior designer, Gauri Khan, looked stunning in a golden churidar. The elder daughter of SRK and Gauri, Suhana Khan, turned heads in a dazzling salwar kameez. The younger son of SRK and Gauri, AbRam, looked smart in a blue kurta and a white pyjama.

Shah Rukh is currently riding high on the phenomenal success of Jawan, which has also emerged as one of the biggest blockbusters this year and has become one of the fastest films to surpass Rs 500 crore, reaching the milestone in just 13 days. The majority of the box office collections chunk is only from India. It would not be wrong to say that Jawan has done brilliant business internationally across the globe.

Atlee confirmed that the budget of Jawan was over Rs 300 crores. At the recent Jawan press conference meet, Atlee said, "I narrated film on a Zoom call during Covid times. I know theatrical footfall was going down." Atlee adds, "People were not ready to greenlight even a 30-40 crores film. I know this because I am also a producer. But, Shah Rukh Khan, sir, greenlighted a Rs 300 crore film project by showing that faith. It is true that we have made a blockbuster in three days by not stopping at Rs 300 crores and are flying now."Shah Rukh will now be seen in Dunki, directed by Raju Hirani. The superstar has confirmed that Dunki is on track and will be released on Christmas.

