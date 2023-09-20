USD Stable At KD 0.308

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 20 (KUNA) -- Thedollar remained stable on Wednesday vis a vis the Kuwaiti Dinar trading at KD 0.308 and the Euro also steadied exchanging at KD 0.329 compared to Tuesday's exchange rates.
The Central Bank of Kuwait said the sterling pound also firmed trading at KD 0.382, while the Swiss franc inched down by 0.10 percent to settle at KD 0.343 and the Japanese yen remained stable at KD 0.002.
Exchange rates declared by the CBK reflect average prices and not rates of actual transactions. (end)
