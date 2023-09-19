Sailing The Seas With Clouds Held: Ningbo Cultural And Tourism Promotion Event In Turkey

During this event, Zhejiang officially unveiled two special tourist routes tailored for the Turkish market: "Ancient Charm and Cultural Heritage Tour" and "Artisan Showcase Tour." These two routes showcase the picturesque landscapes and rich cultural heritage of Zhejiang, including many famcultural and tourism attractions in Ningbo.

The Ningbo Municipal Bureau of Culture, Radio, Television, and Tourism with Mr. İdris Şerçi, Deputy Director of the Istanbul Provincial Directorate of Culture and Tourism

As a significant stop on both of these unique tourist routes, Ningbo offers visitors the opportunity to explore its historical and cultural heritage. The "Ancient Charm and Cultural Heritage Tour" takes travelers to sites such as Lao Wai Tan, Tianyi Pavilion, Dongqian Lake, and more providing a glimpse into Ningbo's rich historical and cultural background. Meanwhile, the "Artisan Showcase Tour" allows tourists to experience traditional intangible cultural heritage skills, including gold and silver embroidery, lost-wax casting, and wooden construction, immersing them in the exquisite beauty of Chinese traditional culture.

During the Ningbo cultural and tourism promotional

event, Ningbo's cultural and tourism resources were presented under three thematic sections: "Born by the Mountains and Seas," "Exploring Millennium Culture," and "Witnessing Modern Prosperity." These presentations used varimultimedia formats, live introductions, and interactive experiences to showcase the diverse cultural and tourism resources Ningbo has to offer.

In the Q&A session, Mustafa Karşılı, Vice President of the Turkish-Chinese Cultural Association, and Fatih Mehmedi, Director of a local tourism company, enthusiastically discussed the topic of traveling from Turkey to Ningbo. They highlighted Ningbo's unique charm as a major cultural and tourism city in Zhejiang and expressed their desire to personally visit Ningbo to experience its natural beauty and rich historical heritage.

"We hope that through this event, our Turkish friends can appreciate the charm and warmth of Jiangnan and coastal Ningbo, and further promote exchanges and cooperation in the cultural and tourism fields between our two regions," said the relevant official from the Ningbo Municipal Bureau of Culture, Radio, Television, and Tourism.

