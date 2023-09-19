Start9 Unveils New Capabilities For Hosting Private AI Models On Personal Servers

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Start9 , the company behind StartOS, today announced the addition of Stable Diffusion, a text-to-image diffusion model, and FreeGPT, a large language model (LLM) chat interface, to the Start9 Marketplace. These new services introduce AI capabilities to StartOS users for the first time, allowing them to host their own private AI models on a personal server.

Currently, using AI for image generation or chat requires users to agree to terms and conditions that allow companies to monitor, store, and censor their interactions. This has led to mounting concerns over the security of users' personal data as AI technologies, and the corporations hosting them, grow increasingly powerful. Stable Diffusion and FreeGPT for StartOS make it possible for users to locally host and experiment with their own, private, unbiased, unrestricted AI. Every image generated or question asked remains secure and accessible only to the user.

"AI might prove to be the most profoundly impactful innovation of the 21st century," said Matt Hill, CEO and co-founder of Start9. "It is critical that this new power does not concentrate into the hands of a few, leaving the rest ofdependent on the innovation of those individuals and entities. In the hands ofall, unencumbered, AI could ignite an era of freedom, prosperity, and exploration unparalleled in human history. It is that important."

"The intehad an outsized impact for early adopters, and we believe AI is going to be bigger than the internet," added Jonathan Kirkwood, co-founder and managing partner at Ten31 . "With the advancement of AI tools occurring at a breakneck pace and open source solutions poised to take superiority as the leading implementations for individuals and businesses alike, Start9 is uniquely situated as the only solution for anyone anywhere to easily run their own server for self-hosting these novel tools without compromising on data security."

Start9's StartOS encapsulates the Linux sysadmin command line experience into a graphical interface to facilitate discovering, downloading, installing, configuring, and running server applications or services on a personal, private server. Doing so eliminates third parties from the computing experience, which now includes AI interactions with the additions of Stable Diffusion and FreeGPT.

Stable Diffusion and FreeGPT are available now on the Start9 Marketplace. Visit to learn more about how Start9 enables anyone to run their own personal server regardless of technical skill or command line experience.

About Start9

Start9 is the development team behind StartOS, a first-of-its-kind operating system for running a personal server. Through StartOS and the company's incredible support program, Start9 is making it possible for anyone to own a personal server and connect to it from anywhere in the world with autonomy. By running a personal server, individuals, families, and small businesses can continue to use their phones and computers as usual but without the involvement of third-party intermediaries or custodians, thereby eliminating concerns over invasion of privacy, censorship, costly subscriptions, and third-party hacks. With the personal server as its cornerstone, Start9 affords the emergence of a new computing paradigm, in which entire fleets of Internet-connected devices - such as cameras, wearables, and vehicles, powered by AI - exist irrevocably under the direct and total control of their owners.

About Ten31

Ten31 is the leading platform investing in companies building infrastructure and technology in the Bitcoin ecosystem. With a footprint in Nashville and Austin, Ten31 seeks to support the ecosystem's most promising founders and companies, leveraging its deep understanding of Bitcoin, extensive experience, and broad reach to create value for its partners. Since the fund's inception, Ten31 has directed more than $100 million in equity to companies building on Bitcoin and the Lightning Network. For more information, visit .

