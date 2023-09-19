James R. Meade, Jr. Named CEO And Managing Shareholder Of LBMC

"Jim will lead LBMC, PC forward at a time of continued growth and opportunity for our clients and for our firm," said Drummonds. "He was the ideal choice because he understands the value of people and relationships, which comes first in our business. He knows attracting great talent to LBMC is imperative to bringing in great clients, and great clients lead to even greater talent."

Meade, a CPA, is a 23-year veteran of the firm, most recently serving as a leading shareholder in the firm's audit and advisory division and spearheading LBMC's technology industry segment. He has managed audit services for venture capital and private equity firms and their portfolio companies, focusing on technology start-up enterprises, growth stage companies and acquisition-oriented businesses. Serving on the LBMC, PC Board of Directors and leadership committees, he is keenly aware of the issues that are critical to the future of LBMC's success.

“I'm very proud of the impact that LBMC has had on the lives of our clients and of our employees and their families,” Meade says.“I'm equally proud of LBMC's achievements in our profession and contribution to our communities. LBMC has accomplished great things, and I'm honored to have the opportunity to continue the momentum and excited to see where LBMC goes from here.”

Throughout LBMC's success in becoming Tennessee's largest CPA firm and a top firm in the nation, LBMC's founders and executive leadership have been preparing the firm for its long-term future.

This is the firm's second CEO transition in its 40-year history. Mike Cain and David Morgan co-founded the then Certified Public Accountant (CPA) firm of LBMC, PC in 1984 and led the firm until transitioning to Drummonds in 2015. Today, LBMC has grown to approximately 800 team members throughout a family of companies with offices in Nashville, Chattanooga, Knoxville and Charlotte, serving more than 10,000 clients across the nation.

About LBMC

LBMC is a 2023 Forbes Best Tax and Accounting Firm , one of the Southeast's largest accounting and business consulting firms, and an Accounting Today Top Firm in the Nation serving approximately 10,000 clients with diverse needs across a spectrum of industries. Primary client groups include privately-owned middle market companies in the healthcare, manufacturing, technology, and private equity space. LBMC has more than 800 team members, with offices in Nashville, Chattanooga, and Knoxville, Tennessee, and Charlotte, North Carolina. Founded in 1984 as a traditional accounting firm, LBMC today offers a broad range of advisory and business consulting needs for its client base. Named an Inc. Best in Business company, LBMC is an industry leader in financial, human resources, technology, cyber risk, and wealth advisory services for businesses and individuals. For more information on LBMC's experts and comprehensive services, visit lbmcor call 615.377.4600. LBMC is growing, and job opportunities can be found on our careers page

Attachment

James R. Meade Jr.“Jim” named CEO and Managing Shareholder of LBMC, PC effective January 1, 2024