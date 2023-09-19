Dentist At Enable Dental Releases“Inside Doc's Toothlopedia” Book Series Volume 1 And 2

Dentist's passion drives a need to promote high-quality oral care and health for children

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Dr. Patricia Modupe Adesanya Simons, DDS, MS, a general dentist, author of Inside Doc's Toothlopedia Book Series, and founder and CEO of Toothlopedia, LLC, has recently published the first two volumes in the series, Inside Doc's Toothlopedia: The Dental Visit, Volume 1 , A-E and Inside Doc's Toothlopedia: The Dental Visit, Volume 2 , F-N.

The recent release of the first two volumes has been widely embraced and warmly welcomed by the dental community and dental providers like Enable Dental-those who share the author's passion for teaching children and seniors about dental health and providing optimal care while educating the community.

Enable Dental's CEO, Paul Langley, expressed enthusiasm for supporting Dr. Simons and her groundbreaking books, emphasizing their role in promoting high-quality oral care and health. The first volume introduces readers to Team Toothlopedia and takes them on an enlightening journey through a dental office, fostering an understanding of dental health. Alphabetically defining dental terms from A to E, it empowers young readers with knowledge about crucial concepts like“appointment” and“cavity.”

Volume 2 of Doc's Toothlopedia continues this educational adventure, engaging young readers in discovering more about dental care and maintaining oral health. This volume, alphabetically defining dental terms from F to N, expands upon the foundation laid by its predecessor. Dr. Simons' unique approach, inspired by the format of an encyclopedia, makes learning about“filling,”“hygienist,”“mouth prop,” and more an enjoyable and enriching experience.

“Nurturing our oral well-being goes beyond obligation; it presents a chance for empowerment. With the key of knowledge and insight, we can open the door to a lifetime filled with radiant smiles,” remarked Dr. Simons.“I am thrilled about the prospect of sharing knowledge with people of all ages, irrespective of their dental history,” she added.

The next volume of Doc's Toothlopedia sees young readers join Team Toothlopedia as they discover more about the fun and safe dental office.

Inside Doc's Toothlopedia: The Dental Visit, Volume 3, O-Z will be released soon. It will define even more common dental terms alphabetically, from O to Z. This volume will further unwrap the meaning behind common procedures. For more information on Inside Doc's Toothlopedia Book Series, visit . For bulk book orders for schools, dental offices, or personal purchases, email .

About the Author: Patricia Modupe Adesanya Simons, DDS, MS, is a general dentist, author of Inside Doc's Toothlopedia Book Series, and founder and CEO of Toothlopedia, LLC. With a mission to provide optimal care while educating the community, she mentors and pays forward her knowledge. She obtained her BS from the University of Texas at Austin, then her Doctor of Dental Surgery (DDS) degree from Texas A&M“Baylor” College of Dentistry. She received her post-doctoral MS in Education for Healthcare Professionals. Find out more at .

About Enable Dental: With over 20 locations nationwide and 10 more opening soon, Enable Dental provides portable, at-home dental care independently with patents directly and in partnership with managed care organizations, healthcare payors, and government-funded organizations. These services are provided specifically for those with mobility challenges and senior and IDD populations. Performed in the comfort of the patient's home or assisted living, memory care, or independent living community, our team of highly qualified dental professionals is equipped with advanced technology and systems that allow our clinical teams to provide comprehensive on-site dentistry. Learn more at

