ProVen Growth and Income VCT plc

(together the "Companies" and each being a“Company”)

Intention to Fundraise

19 September 2023

The Companies are pleased to announce their intention to launch a new combined offer for subscription (the "Offer") for tax years 2023-24 & 2024-25 later in the tax year.

A prospecwith full details of the proposed Offer will be published in due course.