Onlooker! Aditya-L1 Camera Takes A Selfie, Images Of Earth, Moon

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Bengaluru- ISRO on Thursday released a“selfie” and images of the Earth and the Moon taken by the camera on-board Aditya-L1 solar mission spacecraft.
“Aditya-L1, destined for the Sun-Earth L1 point, takes a selfie and images of the Earth and the Moon,” the Bengaluru-headquartered national space agency said on 'X'.
The images show VELC (Visible Emission Line Coronagraph) and SUIT (Solar Ultraviolet Imager) instruments as seen by the camera on-board Aditya-L1 on September 4, 2023.
ISRO also shared the images of the Earth and Moon as seen by the camera.
