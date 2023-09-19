Erdogan: Russian, Ukrainian leaders hold key to ending Ukraine conflict

(MENAFN) Turkish Leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan has expressed that solely the Presidents of Russia as well as Ukraine possess the authority to decide when the conflict in Ukraine will reach its conclusion. During an interview with the American public broadcaster Public Broadcasting Service (PBS), President Erdogan underscored his inability to offer a specific timeframe for the war's resolution.



"It's impossible for me to give you a calendar about when this war will end or how long it will go," he stated. "Only the leaders of both parties will be able to tell you."



He was mentioning the leaders of Russia, Vladimir Putin, and Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy.



When questioned about his talks with Putin concerning the war's development, President Erdogan acknowledged that the conflict is anticipated to endure for an extended period.



"And for the war to end as soon as possible, we would like to be very hopeful. And Mr. Putin is actually on the side of ending this war as soon as possible," Erdogan claimed.



The leader additionally stated that Russia is as reliable as the West.

