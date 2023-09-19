Uv Cured Adhesives Market To Cross Us$ 7.75 Billion At A Cagr Of 5.5% By 2033: Fact.Mr Analysis

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Rockville , Sept. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the latest industry analysis by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global UV Cured Adhesives Market stands at a valuation of US$ 4.54 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$ 7.75 billion by 2033-end. The market for UV cured adhesives is exhibiting healthy growth due to the rising demand for quick and effective bonding solutions across variend-use industries. UV-cured adhesives, also referred to as ultraviolet-curing adhesives, are adhesive formulations that cure quickly when exposed to UV light. This quality makes them a preferred choice for applications where rapid bonding and minimal curing time are critical. For More Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report:



Forecast Period 2023 – 2033 Value Projection (2033) US$ 7.75 Billion Growth Rate (2023-2033) 5.5% CAGR



Global foon sustainability and environmental awareness is fueling the adoption of solvent-free and low-VOC (volatile organic compound) adhesives. Ongoing research and development efforts have led to the introduction of improved UV adhesive formulations with enhanced properties, such as higher bond strength, flexibility, and compatibility with varisubstrates. Electronics, medical devices, automotive, packaging, and construction sectors are widely using UV-cured adhesives due to their versatility and performance benefits.

The medical industry's growing demand for biocompatible and fast-curing adhesives is generating potential growth opportunities for UV-cured adhesive manufacturers. The automotive sector's emphasis on weight reduction to enhance fuel efficiency and reduce emissions is driving the use of UV-cured adhesives in bonding lightweight materials.

Global demand for UV-cured adhesives is forecasted to increase at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2023 to 2033.

Sales of UV-cured adhesives in the United States are rising briskly due to the strong presence of key manufacturers.

Germany is leading the European market for UV cured adhesives due to extensive use in packaging and automotive applications. Rapid industrialization and advancements in the electronics sector are contributing to the increased sales of UV-cured adhesives in Japan.

“Emergence of UV LED technology is making UV curing more energy-efficient, environmentally friendly, and cost-effective, tcontributing to increased product sales,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Competitive Analysis

Dymax Corporation, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, H.B. Fuller, and 3M Company are some of the key manufacturers of UV cured adhesives. These market players are offering customized UV adhesive solutions to meet specific end-user requirements and reach a wider consumer base. Strategic partnerships, acquisitions, and regional expansions are also aiding them in maintaining a competitive edge.

Prominent manufacturers of UV-cured adhesives remain dedicated to ongoing research and development endeavors, aimed at engineering novel adhesive formulations featuring enhanced properties. This commitment to innovation drives the expansion of their product offerings, enabling a broader reach across diverse industries and applications. Further fueling their market presence is the establishment of strategic collaborations with distributors and agents, propelling an upward trajectory in sales.



In April 2023, Dymax Corporation introduced its latest breakthrough - the 1045-M adhesive. Specifically tailored for medical equipment assembly applications, this UV LED curable adhesive stands as a testament to the continuadvancements in UV-cured adhesive technology. In March 2022, Delo Industrial Adhesives unveiled its latest innovation Delo Photobond UV Acrylates targeting the optoelectronics sector to expand its product offerings into emerging technology applications.

Key Companies Profiled

3M Company, Beacon Adhesives Inc., Delo Industrie Klebstoffe GmbH & Co. KGaA, Denka Company Limited, Dow Corning Corporation (Dow Chemical Company), Dymax Corporation, Epoxy Technology (Meridian Adhesives Group LLC), H.B. Fuller Company, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Master Bond Inc., Panacol-Elosol GmbH, Permabond LLC, Sika AG

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global UV cured adhesives market, presenting historical demand data for 2018 to 2022 and forecast statistics for 2023 to 2033.

The study divulges essential insights on the market based on resin type (silicone, acrylic, polyurethane, epoxy) and end-use industry (medical, electrical & electronics, transportation, packaging, furniture), across five major regions of the world (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the MEA).

