Kpc: Kuwait Oil Price Down 32 Cents To Usd 98.06 Pb

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 19 (KUNA) -- The price of Kuwaiti oil went down by 32 cents to USD 98.06 per barrel on Monday as opposed to USD 98.38 per barrel last Friday, said the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) on Tuesday.
The Brent crude and the West Texas Intermediate both went in the opposite direction, gaining 50 and 70 cents each to settle at USD 94.43 per barrel and USD 91.48 pb respectively. (end)
km.gta
MENAFN19092023000071011013ID1107095616
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.