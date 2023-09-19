Interior Ministry Bans Street Fuel Sales

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Sep. 19 (Petra) -- Interior Ministry on Tuesday issued a strong warning regarding the hazardpractice of selling fuel on the streets and roadsides, emphasizing the detrimental impact it has on public safety requirements.
The Ministry clarified that the fuel sold in such a manner evaded necessary inspections, posing a risk of engine damage to citizens' vehicles. This concern arises, particularly as reports indicate that certain individuals mix these substances to maximize their financial profit.
In a decisive move, the Ministry has unveiled wide-ranging security campaigns to crack down on those involved in the illicit sale of unregulated fuels. Robust administrative measures will be implemented to ensure rigorenforcement of the law and safeguard the lives of citizens.

