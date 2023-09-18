Unhcr, Kuwait's Direct Aid Sign Scholarships Deal For African Refugees

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 18 (KUNA) -- UN refugees agency (UNHCR) signed an agreement Monday with the Direct Aid to provide scholarships for 40 students in the African Horn region.
The agreement will provide scholarships at Direct Aid universities in Africa aims to provide education for refugees of Somalia, Kenya and Tanzania, Nisreen Rubaian, UNHCR Representative in Kuwait, told KUNA after the signing ceremony.
The agreement, she added, also aims at empowering youth, improving their personal and professional life to contribute to economic development in the labor market in host countries.
Rubaian said the agreement coincided with a publication of a report by UNHCR about refugees' education in 2023, which showed that more than 50 percent of refugee children not going to schools.
She thanked Direcit Aid for offering the scholarships, which showed the genuine meaning of solidarity.
General Manager of Direct Aid Dr. Abdullah Al-Sumait said the partnerships with the UNHCR contribute to better empowerment in the Afircan communities.
He said education was a major pillar for improving living conditions and wellbeing of people (end)
