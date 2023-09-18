India's Paper Industry Achieves 20% Reduction In Energy Consumption Over Five Years: Ipma

Chennai, Sept 15 (KNN) India's paper industry has been successful in bringing down its specific energy consumption by about 20 per cent in the last five years, said Vadiraj Kulkarni, vice- president, Indian Paper Manufacturers Association (IPMA).

With substantial investments flowing into upgrades and the adoption of eco-friendly technologies, especially among integrated mills, companies are swiftly advancing along the paths of technology and sustainability, while also enhancing product quality.









Specific water and energy consumption is being reduced continuously so as to lessen the carbon footprint, said IPMA in a statement.

The paper industry has been among the top performers under the PAT (Perform Achieve Trade) scheme of the government, a part of National Mission for Enhanced Energy Efficiency (NMEEE).



It has over-achieved the mandated stiff targets and more than 100 paper mills are expected to come under the ambit of the PAT scheme in the next one year, from 55 designated consumers notified as on date.



According to IPMA, integrated paper mills in India are generating over 40 per cent of the power they use by utilising the biomass from the pulping process.

IPMA has welcomed the Carbon Credit Trading Scheme 2023 by the central government under which an Indian Carbon Market would be constituted.



Be it in terms of technology or world class products, the Indian paper industry is converging with the world.

Paper is one of the most environmentally sustainable products as it is biodegradable, recyclable and is produced from sources which are renewable and sustainable.

(KNN Bureau)