Modak To Puran Poli-7 Marathi Sweets For Ganesh Chaturthi

Ganesh Chaturthi is a major festival in India, and it's known for its elaborate feasts and traditional sweets. 7 Marathi sweets that you can enjoy during Vinayaka Chaturthi.

Basundi is a rich and creamy dessert made by simmering milk until it thickens and sweetening it with sugar. It's often flavoured with cardamom and garnished with chopped nuts.

Naralachi Vadi is a delicisweet made from grated coconut, sugar, and cardamom. It's cooked until it solidifies and is then cut into squares or diamonds for serving.



Modak is considered Ganesha's favourite sweet and a must-have during this festival. These dumplings are made from rice or wheat flour stuffed with jaggery, coconut, and cardamom.

Shrikhand is a sweet and creamy yoghurt-based dessert. It's made by straining yoghurt, sweetening it with sugar, and adding flavours like saffron and cardamom.

Puran Poli is a sweet flatbread made from chana dal (split chickpeas), jaggery, and flour. It's flavoured with cardamom and is often served with a dollop of ghee.

Karjikai is a deep-fried dumpling filled with a sweet mixture of coconut, jaggery, and nuts. It has a crispy outer layer and a delightful sweet filling.

Anarsa

is a crispy and sweet deep-fried snack made from soaked rice and jaggery. The unique texture and flavor of anamake it a popular choice during Ganesh Chaturthi.