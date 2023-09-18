Los Angeles, California Sep 17, 2023 (Issuewire)

Academy Award® Nominee Abigail Breslin (“Little Miss Sunshine”) Stars in Short Film MAGDA - Exclusive Los Angeles Premiere

The highly anticipated short film, MAGDA, will run exclusively this week in LA, Sept 18-24, 2023. Abigail Breslin and Kasia Pilewicz star as sisters in a heartbreaking, unforgettable story of a woman fighting for her life in a country with abortion restrictions.

Trailer:

Screening Dates: September 18th to 24th, 2023

Location: Gardena Cinema, 14948 Crenshaw Blvd, Gardena, CA 90249

Tickets: Tickets are available for purchase on the Gardena Cinema Website

About the Film:

MAGDA follows a devout nun who is forced to question her beliefs when life threatening complications arise with her younger sister's pregnancy. The film dramatizes the type of stories that are happening worldwide because of the attack on women's reproductive rights that began in 2020 in Poland and continues in America, which is grappling with the overturning of Roe vs Wade.

“Magda” is written and directed by John Eric Steiner & Kasia Pilewicz, who also stars alongside Abigail Breslin, one of the most sought-after actors of her generation since rising to prominence with the film“Little Miss Sunshine” (for which she was nominated for a Best Supporting Actress Academy Award®), and so many incredibly versatile roles in both comedy and drama since.

On playing the titular role of Magda, Breslin says,“I feel really lucky to have portrayed such a unique character in such an important piece.”

Inspired by horrific current true events - Magda's story is a microcosm of what has been happening since abortion bans are tightening and women don't have choices or access to safe abortions.“Magda” presents a cinematic snapshot of the kind of impossible decisions women worldwide are being forced to make as their rights are being taken away. Countless women are dying preventable deaths because of laws that allow them too little healthcare, too late.“We feel enraged,” says Pilewicz.“We decided to use our platform as filmmakers to put a face to these headlines through this personal story of two sisters.” Steiner says,“The urgent fight for women's rights affectsall. We want to shed light on important stories that are typically left untold in Hollywood.”

Pilewicz adds,“The film industry is starved for more diverse voices, and women's stories are still drastically underrepresented. As an actress, I gravitate towards complex roles in high-stakes, character-driven stories.”

The creative team behind“Magda” includes Writer/Directors John Eric Steiner (Hulu, MIT) & Kasia Pilewicz (Immanence, America's Next Top Model); Executive Producers Abigail Breslin (Little Miss Sunshine, August: Osage County) and Yvette De Vito; Producers Betty Buckley (Cats-Broadway/Tony Award Winner, Carrie) and Mike Mckee (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Licorice Pizza); Cinematographer Diana Matos (Doctor Strange, Jane); Composer Joseph S DeBeasi (The Revenant, American Sniper); Sound Designer Cameron Steenhagen (Joker, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness); and stars Breslin and Pilewicz alongside supporting cast: Lucy Walsh (Curb Your Enthusiasm, Mother's Day), Charrell Mack, De Vito, Paula Vanlandingdam, James Leo Ryan (Law & Order: SVU, The Blacklist) and Collin Carter.

MAGDA will run alongside other notable short films: PARIS-BRUXELLES, 1848, INFINITY, CLIMATE FIX, INTO THE WILD, BELFRY, FIGS, BIENVENIDOS A LOS ANGELES, BREAKTHROUGH, BUMPED.

Stay connected with on social media for updates and additional information about "MAGDA"

