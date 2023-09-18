Wb To Fund Major Projects In Kyrgyzstan

This declaration was made during a meeting between the WB mission and Mamasadik Bakirov, vice president of the Kyrgyzstani Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

It was observed that WB projects offer opportunities for long-term growth and the bolstering of the nation's infrastructure, which will contribute to its sustainable growth and the enhancement of its residents' quality of life.

WB delegates showed interest in the situation of Kyrgyzstan's export and import activities during this meeting. Discussions regarding lending and supporting enterprises through the State Development Bank received special focus.

Since 1992, Kyrgyzstan has received active support from the WB. The World Bank has contributed $2.7 billion to 149 projects throughout the duration of the relationship, aiding several important sectors of the Kyrgyz economy with technical assistance, advice, and support with analytical work.