Wb To Fund Major Projects In Kyrgyzstan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, September 18. The World
Bank (WB) is prepared to finance substantial projects in
Kyrgyzstan, including those in the energy sector, water
purification, irrigation, and agriculture, according to the bank's
representatives, Trend reports.
This declaration was made during a meeting between the WB
mission and Mamasadik Bakirov, vice president of the Kyrgyzstani
Chamber of Commerce and Industry.
It was observed that WB projects offer opportunities for
long-term growth and the bolstering of the nation's infrastructure,
which will contribute to its sustainable growth and the enhancement
of its residents' quality of life.
WB delegates showed interest in the situation of Kyrgyzstan's
export and import activities during this meeting. Discussions
regarding lending and supporting enterprises through the State
Development Bank received special focus.
Since 1992, Kyrgyzstan has received active support from the WB.
The World Bank has contributed $2.7 billion to 149 projects
throughout the duration of the relationship, aiding several
important sectors of the Kyrgyz economy with technical assistance,
advice, and support with analytical work.
