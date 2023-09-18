Ukrainian Air Defenses Intercept Two Cruise Missiles In Dnipropetrovsk Region

Serhii Lysak, head of the regional military administration, reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"In the morning, two cruise missiles were shot down over the region. I thank the defenders for round-the-clock protection of the sky," he said.

Lysak added that the aggressor continued to strike the Nikopol district overnight. The district came under fire four times. The enemy used heavy artillery to hit the Nikopol, Myrove and Marhanets communities.

"A utility company was damaged. One outbuilding was destroyed, six others were damaged. Five private houses and solar panels were also damaged. Other consequences of the attacks are being clarified. Fortunately, people were not hurt," he said.