Renowned Filmmaker Rahul Rawail Shares Insights In Master Class At Aaft School Of Cinema

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida, 4th September 2023: The AAFT School of Cinema, a leading institution in the world of film education, had the privilege of hosting the legendary filmmaker Rahul Rawail. Known for directing blockbuster hits such as“Betaab,”“Arjun Pandit,”“Love Story,” and many more, Rahul Rawail visited Marwah Studios in Noida Film City to impart his vast knowledge and experience in Indian cinema to the eager students.
Rahul Rawail's journey in the world of cinema began as an assistant to the iconic filmmaker Raj Kapoor. During his master class, he eloquently shared his experiences of learning the art of filmmaking under the tutelage of the legendary Raj Kapoor. Reflecting on his own journey, he spoke passionately about the importance of dedication and hard work in the pursuit of a successful career in the film industry.
Addressing the students, Rahul Rawail emphasized the significance of being attentive and regular in their pursuit of knowledge at AAFT School of Cinema. He remarked,“You are at the right place. This is one of the best institutions in the world. You need to be attentive and regular to be part of the learning process.”
During the interactive session, Mr. Rawail also introduced his book,“Raj Kapoor – A Master at Work,” in which he chronicles his remarkable journey alongside Raj Kapoor, shedding light on the nuances of filmmaking and the invaluable lessons he learned from the legendary director.
Responding to questions from the enthusiastic cinema students, Rahul Rawail reiterated the importance of passion in creating a name for oneself in the film industry. He emphasized,“Nothing comes easy. You have to be hardworking and passionately work on your projects to create a name for yourself.”
The master class was conducted by Dr. Sandeep Marwah, President of Marwah Studios, who shared his own insights and motivated the students to make the most of their education at AAFT. Dr. Marwah expressed his vision for the institution, stating,“After 30 years, we need to prove that AAFT has the best ways to educate and train students in cinema.”
The visit of Rahul Rawail and the enlightening master class added another dimension to the educational experience at AAFT School of Cinema, reaffirming its commitment to nurturing the next generation of filmmaking talent.
