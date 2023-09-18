Qatar Chamber's Gold Committee Reviews Customs-Related Obstacles

Doha: Qatar Chamber board member and Chairman of the Gold and Jewellery Committee Naser bin Sulaiman Al Haider presided over the committee's third meeting held at the Chamber's venue in the presence of other members.

The meeting was also attended by Sultan Abdul Latif Al Nuaimi, Director of the Exemptions and Suspended Fees Department at the General Authority of Customs (GAC).

Speaking at the meeting, Naser Al Haider praised the cooperation with the GAC and its prompt response to the Chamber's invitation to participate in the meeting, while in turn, Sultan Al Nuaimi thanked the Chamber, terming it an important partner to the Authority. The meeting touched on the most prominent obstacles facing the sector which are related to the customs procedures and fees.

The GAC's representative delivered a number of recommendations to facilitate corporate grounding procedures, which were highly acclaimed by the Committee's members.

The meeting also reviewed procedures related to the export-import process, and mechanism to improve companies' customs clearance procedures.

For his part, Sultan Al Nuaimi said that the authority prevents the entry of counterfeit products and there are strict measures in this regard, adding that tariffs are uniform duties in the GCC countries.

He also noted the existence of customs exemptions between Qatar and the EFTA States, and four European countries, including Switzerland, Iceland, Norway, and Liechtenstein.

Al Nuaimi indicated that there is a new tendency among custom inspectors to streamline procedures with full efficiency and effectiveness.

The committee's members stressed that gold has a special nature, requiring different legislation and procedures to support the state's gold and jewellery industry and trade in the state.

At the meeting's conclusion, the Committee's Chairman urged members to send documents proving obstacles facing them to raise them to the GAC for appropriate action.