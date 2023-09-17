Tedx Qatar University 2023 Held

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The TEDxQatarUniversity, which explored the theme“Evolution in Action: How the Past Shapes the Future” recently, featured seven speeches by speakers from varidisciplines.
They provided a diverse range of perspectives from different fields such as healthcare, social sciences, technology, arts, and engineering.
"TEDxQatarUniversity is one of the most important platforms and experiences that enrich the lives and knowledge of students, said Abdullah al-Mulla, director of Student Activities Department at QU.
Yasser al-Qawasmi, section head of Student Clubs and Organisations at QU and License Owner, said:“TEDxQatarUniversity has always been a unique experience that combines science, art, and creative thinking, providing attendees with the opportunity to benefit from the experiences of the speakers and discover their inspiring ideas.”
The team's event management committee head Kawthar Barakat, expressed delight in the return of TEDxQatarUniversity after a five-year hiatus.
MENAFN17092023000067011011ID1107084842
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.