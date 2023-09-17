Abu Dhabi Airport's Usd 3B Midfield Terminal To Open In November

Dhaka: Abu Dhabi Airports unveiled the launch date of its new terminal. Initially known as the Midfield Terminal, the new facility, now named Terminal A is slated to commence operations in early November 2023.

Spanning 742,000 square metres of constructed area, Terminal A stands out as one of the world's largest airport terminals, poised to significantly boost AUH's passenger and cargo handling capacity.

About the terminal, Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Airports, said,“As Abu Dhabi's new gateway to the world, Terminal A is an embodiment of Abu Dhabi Airports' commitment to support the emirate's sustainable economic development. The opening of the facility, which is on par with the largest and grandest on our planet, turns over a new page in Abu Dhabi's 55-year aviation history.”

He further stressed that the new terminal will be a pivotal driver for the emirate's growth by spurring tourism and trade.

Upon its inauguration, the new facility can accommodate 45 million passengers per annum, process 11,000 travellers per hour, and facilitate the operation of 79 aircraft simultaneously.

Furthermore, the new terminal will feature the latest biometric systems and technologies, to offer passengers a seamless and digitised travel experience from pre-travel arrangements to boarding, through self-service kiosks, streamlined security checkpoints, and advanced baggage handling systems.

The new terminal is expected to further bolster Abu Dhabi's transportation infrastructure, and reinforce the emirate's global position as a leading aviation and trade hub.

Terminal A has been internationally acclaimed for its technical specifications and architectural aesthetics. Combining contemporary aesthetics with practical designs, the facility's glass exterior maximises natural lighting and creates an inviting interior.

In addition, the facility features energy-efficient lighting, advanced heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning (HVAC) systems.

Moreover, Terminal A car park's roof features an integrated three-megawatt (MW) solar photovoltaic (PV) plant, saving nearly 5,300 tonnes of CO2 emissions per year, in line with Abu Dhabi Airports' commitment to minimising its carbon footprint.

Terminal A will also offer a range of amenities, including lounges, relaxation zones, and spa facilities, as well as 163 retail and dining establishments.

