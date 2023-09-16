Ukrainian Defenders Preparing To Cross Dnipro River Near Kherson Isw

The relevant statement was made by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“[...] Ukrainian forces intensified their activity on unspecified Dnipro River delta islands near the Antonivsky Bridge in order to consolidate positions for a future attack on the east (left) bank of Kherson Oblast,” the report states.

According to the ISW, Russian forces likely do not possess the manpower necessary to defend against a significant Ukrainian attack in this sector of the front, given that Russian command transferred several elements from the Kherson region to the Zaporizhzhia region.

Referring to Russian milbloggers, the ISW mentioned that Russian invaders“lack the capabilities to conduct their own significant river crossing operations in the area, particularly due to a lack of shells for artillery preparations”.