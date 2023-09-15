Show Me The Money: Texas Capital Presents Panel Discussion During Dallas Startup Week 2023

Founded in 2015, Dallas Startup Week was created by The DEC Network, a nonprofit partner of Texas Capital, who strives to drive innovation and economic impact by helping entrepreneurs start, build and grow their businesses. Dallas Startup Week is The DEC Network's largest, premiere event for DFW small business owners and entrepreneurs.

On Thursday, September 14, 2023, Texas Capital hosted a panel discussion during Dallas Startup Week called“Show Me the Money.” The conversation covered ways to access varitypes of capital in different stages of entrepreneur's business cycle. The panel featured Josh Seaman (Texas Capital), Keith Dean (Texas Capital), and Todd Adams (Lendistry) and was moderated by Michelle George (Texas Capital).

“Texas Capital is proud to support The DEC Network and were honored to host a panel during Dallas Startup Week,” said Michelle George, director of Community Relations at Texas Capital.“The opportunity for small business owners in North Texas is vast and Texas Capital was excited to highlight ways entrepreneurs can access different types of capital during their business lifecycles.”

Click here to learn more about Dallas Startup Week and here to learn more about The DEC Network.

