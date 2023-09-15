Ukraine Needs To Amend Almost Five Thousand Documents On Its Way To Eu Membership - Shmyhal

This was stated by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal at a press conference, an Ukrinform correspondent reported.

"This year, it is very important forto start negotiations with the EU to continue macro-financial stability - these are related things. We are also working on this, it is a big part of our work. We have gone through the main path of self-screening, analyzed 27,000 regulatory acts, of which ... about 5,000 regulatory acts will require certain changes to bring our legislation in line with EU directives," the Prime Minister said.

He expects that after the announcement of Ukraine's implementation of the seven recommendations of the European Commission, negotiations will begin to determine the process of implementing the necessary changes.

According to Shmyhal, bringing Ukrainian regulations in line with EU requirements is "actually the penultimate step on the way to joining the EU."

As reported, on June 23, 2022, Ukraine received EU candidate stawith seven recommendations from the European Commission. The implementation of the recommendations is a prerequisite for the start of negotiations on accession to the EU.