Us And Allies Dangle Long-Range Missiles For Ukraine

According to a report from CNN on September 11, which quoted“an official familiar with the discussions”, a final decision about the supply of army tactical missile systems (ATACMS) to Ukraine had not yet been made.

But, according to CNN's source, there is“a much greater possibility of it happening now than before ... Much greater. I just don't know when.”

The slow progress of Ukraine's spring and summer counteroffensive has underscored the need for additional weapons capabilities . In particular, Ukraine is asking for missiles that can strike in Russia's“deep rear” allowing Kiev to target Russian field headquarters and supply depots.

In an article for Lichtenstein-based think tank, Geopolitical Intelligence Services (GIS) published in August, the secretary of Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council, Oleksiy Danilov, set out a shopping list of weapons systems .

This included ammunition and artillery shells of varying caliber, longer-range missile systems, cruise missiles, multifunctional aircraft and helicopters and drones (Danilov said Russia had a five-to-one advantage in drones).

Kiev is also seeking sophisticated robotic de-mining equipment and is encouraging its allies to set up maintenance and repair facilities for Western weapons in countries bordering Ukraine.

During the summer of 2022, thesupplied guided multiple-launch rocket systems, missiles that are launched from Himars (high-mobility artillery rocket systems) and have a range of 70 kilometers.