Qatar's Olympic Hero Fares Seals Paris Games Berth

Doha, Qatar: Reigning Olympic champion Fares Ibrahim booked his ticket to next year's Paris Games after achieving a 388kg mark at the 2023 World Weightlifting Championships in Riyadh, yesterday.

The 25-year-old Qatari, who elevated his weight category to 102kg, had a lift of 218kg in clean & jerk, taking silver medal in the contest. He lifted 170kg in snatch finishing on overall seventh position in the competition.

China's Liu Huanhua won the gold with an overall mark of 404kg followed by South Korea's Jang Yeon-hak (399kg) and Belarusian Yauheni Tsikhantsou (394kg).

In Tokyo Olympics two years ago, Fares shattered two Games records as he became Qatar's first ever Olympic gold medallist.

He set new marks for the clean and jerk (225kg) and total lift (402kg).

Fares will now compete in the Asian Games starting in Hangzhou from September 23.