What Next After Swiss Catholic Church Sexual Abuse Revelations?

Over half of the cases took place during pastoral care and about 30% occurred in places like schools, homes and boarding schools. Some incidents took place during confessions or consultations. The researchers found many cases were“concealed, covered up or downplayed”.

“Church officials routinely transferred accused and convicted clerics, sometimes even abroad, in an effort to avoid secular criminal prosecution and secure reassignment for clerics,” they said.“In doing so, the interests of the Catholic Church and its leaders were placed before the well-being and protection of parishioners.”

The Zurich researchers went through thousands of pages of documents, gathered by church authorities. But they said many sources of information haven't been properly studied. In some cases, documents had been destroyed to cover up any alleged wrongdoing.

They noted that the Holy See's embassy in Switzerland had denied their request for access to its archives. And there were“major obstacles” when trying to consult the archives at the Vatican itself.

The researchers have been promised another CHF1.5 million ($1.68 million) to pursue the study through 2026.

Just two days before the report was published, the Swiss Conference of Bishops announced a Vatican-ordered investigation into high-ranking Catholic clerics in Switzerland in connection with sexual abuse. It said there were allegations against several active and retired bishops as well as other clergy for their handling of abuse cases.

Specifically, they are accused of covering up abuse cases. There are also accusations that some committed sexual assaults themselves in the past. Media reports say the Vatican received a letter with the allegations in May and subsequently appointed Swiss bishop Joseph Bonnemain to head an investigation into his confreres.

Since the news broke, senior Catholic leaders from across the country have held press events or released statements to clarify their positions, apologise, announce the filing of criminal complaints against suspects or promise change.