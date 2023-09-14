Bishop Accused Of Failing To Act On Reports Of Abuse Rushed To Hospital

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) "We wish him a full and speedy recovery," the diocese said in a brief statement.
Morerod's emergency hospitalisation came a day after the publication of a study by the University of Zurich into sexual abuse in the Catholic Church in Switzerland. The bishop had spoken to the media on Wednesday, describing the study as "shocking".
+ Sweeping study finds 1,000 cases of sexual abuse in Swiss Catholic Church Morerod was accused in last week's edition of the Sonntagsblick newspaper of having failed to intervene after reports of abuse. The native of Fribourg pointed out that he could not comment on these accusations because the "facts have been submitted to the competent bodies", that is, state justice authorities and the Church itself. He added that he did not wish to interfere in the work of these investigations, but was awaiting their results "with serenity".
MENAFN14092023000210011054ID1107070728
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.