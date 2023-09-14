Bishop Accused Of Failing To Act On Reports Of Abuse Rushed To Hospital

Morerod's emergency hospitalisation came a day after the publication of a study by the University of Zurich into sexual abuse in the Catholic Church in Switzerland. The bishop had spoken to the media on Wednesday, describing the study as "shocking".

