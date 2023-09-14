SettleMint brings Blockchain Transformation to Sibos with an exclusive €50,000 Proof-of-Value contest

Several thought leadership sessions given by SettleMint at Sibos

SettleMint - Blockchain Transformation made easy

This opportunity for banking and finance attendees is one of the Blockchain Transformation Company's many initiatives taking place at Sibos 2023

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 14, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- SettleMint , the Blockchain Transformation Company, today announced its exclusive €50,000 Proof-of-Value contest for attendees of Sibos 2023, the premier financial services event organized by Swift.

This exclusive Proof-of-Value contest is just one of the ways SettleMint is 'bringing Blockchain Transformation to Sibos', with other initiatives including talks and workshops that are specifically designed to help banks and financial institutions accelerate value creation with blockchain.

“There will be $3.1 trillion of new business value created by blockchain by 2030, yet 85% of blockchain projects get stuck and fail to cross the blockchain complexity chasm. Blockchain Transformation in banking and finance will only occur if organizations can move their use cases, Proof-of-Concepts or Minimum-Viable-Products into full production, which is exactly what this contest is designed to help them do,” said Matthew Van Niekerk, Co-founder & CEO at SettleMint.

The exclusive contest gives attendees the chance to put their organization forward for full access to SettleMint's Blockchain Transformation Platform, along with Value Discovery sessions for business and IT teams, and €50,000 in SettleMint platform credits*. SettleMint will also provide comprehensive assistance with setup and be ready to support end-to-end migration from the winning organization's existing blockchain solution.

The contest officially kicks off on Monday, September 18th, which is the opening day of Sibos 2023. To enter the contest, attendees should visit SettleMint's booth at Sibos (DISM 21) or attend the talks and workshops covering Blockchain Transformation for banks and financial institutions that SettleMint has scheduled throughout the event.

Applications will be accepted until Friday, September 29th (23:59 CET), with the highly anticipated winner announced on October 6th. For more information about the contest, as well as terms and conditions, please visit .

In addition to the exclusive €50,000 Proof-of-Value contest, other SettleMint initiatives taking place at Sibos 2023 include the following talks and workshops:

> KEYNOTE - Unleashing the Power of Blockchain Transformation within the Financial Sector

Discover Stage (South Building, L700)

Monday, September 18th | 14:30-15:00 EST

> WORKSHOP - Tokenizing the Future: Transforming Capital Markets with Asset Tokenization

Room 604 (South Building, L600)

Wednesday, September 20th | 14:00-15:00 EST

> MEET THE EXPETS - Blockchain Transformation for Banking: Navigating the Complexity Chasm

Conference Stage 2 (South Building, L700)

Thursday, September 21st | 13:30-14:15 EST



About SettleMint:

SettleMint is the Blockchain Transformation Company that connects the dots between people, processes and technology to accelerate value creation with blockchain. It enables enterprises to easily and rapidly build and integrate blockchain applications, while empowering teams with the skills, knowledge, methodologies, guidance and ongoing support they need. Visit:

Rod Spiteri

SettleMint

emailhere