6% Sulfur Skin Cleansing 4oz. Soap Bar
6% Sulfur Drug Facts Label
6% Sulfur Made in USA
With continued support from the dermatology community, 111Melaunches its third medicated soap bar to help manage multiple skin conditions.
WILMINGTON, DE, USA, September 14, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Sulfur is a natural element that is an essential component for all living cells. Sulfur is common in rocks and minerals, is essential for plant growth, and it's also found throughout the body. It's known for its yellow color, strong smell, and has been used throughout history for medical purposes.
Some of the characteristics of sulfur that make it a great acne treatment (its anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties1) are also helpful for treating an array of other skin concerns. Sulfur dries out blemishes by reducing sebum, sulfur promotes exfoliation, and sulfur fights bacteria, fungi and variparasites.
Sulfur may be drying and might irritate sensitive skin, so use caution when trying any products containing sulfur. Consulting with a dermatologist or skincare professional to better understand the multiple skincare applications of sulfur is recommended.
111Mehas become one of the fastest growing skincare companies. They continue to foon soap bars to deliver tried and true active ingredients. Bar soaps get you clean, reduce waste, and may last longer. They are also making a resurgence due to their simplicity of packaging, only requiring paper and no plastic. They are also lighter to transport than liquid soaps helping to reduce environmental impacts.
The 111Me6% Sulfur Skin Cleansing Soap Bar is a simple and inexpensive addition to any skincare routine.
Like the 10% Benzoyl Peroxide Acne Treatment Soap Bar and the 2% Salicylic Acid Exfoliating Soap Bar, the 6% Sulfur Skin Cleansing Bar is manufactured under strict GMP compliance in an FDA Registered facility.
With the help of dermatologists, dermatology physician assistants, and dermatology nurse practitioners, 111Mewas able to secure a new URL to make it easy for patients to remember.
Enzo Marchand RPh
111MeLLC
+1 888-711-7090
info@111MedCo
