Here are 5 dangerhazards of smoking on your health:

1. Increased Risk of Cancer:

Smoking is the leading cause of preventable deaths worldwide and is strongly associated with varitypes of cancer, including lung, mouth, throat, oesophagus, pancreas, bladder, and cervix. The harmful chemicals in tobasmoke can damage DNA and lead to the uncontrolled growth of abnormal cells.

2. Respiratory Problems:

Smoking damages the lungs and airways, leading to a range of respiratory problems. Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), chronic bronchitis, and emphysema are common conditions among smokers. These diseases cause persistent coughing, increased muproduction, shortness of breath, and reduced lung function.

3. Cardiovascular Disease:

Smoking is a major risk factor for heart disease and stroke. It accelerates the buildup of plaque in the arteries (atherosclerosis), narrows blood vessels, and increases blood pressure. These factors can lead to heart attacks and strokes, which are among the leading causes of death globally.

4. Reduced Fertility:

Smoking can negatively affect both male and female fertility. In men, it can lead to reduced sperm count and motility, while in women, it can disrupt the menstrual cycle and increase the risk of infertility. Smoking during pregnancy is associated with miscarriage, preterm birth, low birth weight, and developmental issues in infants.

5. Premature Ageing and Skin Damage:

Smoking accelerates the ageing process, leading to premature wrinkles, fine lines, and a dull complexion. It reduces blood flow to the skin and depletes the skin's natural elasticity and collagen, making it more susceptible to damage from UV radiation. This can increase the risk of skin cancer.

