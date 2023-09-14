Nickel Alloy Powder Market Is Dazzling Worldwide Daido Steel, Sandvik, Tekna X Herald

The nickel alloy market is projected to register a CAGR of more than 4% during the forecast period

Daido Steel, Sandvik, TEKNA, HöganäsAB, American Elements, AP&C, EOS Gmbh, Carpenter, Indo-MIM, CNPC POWDER, AEM, Stanford Advanced Materials, Peshing New Metal, Praxair Surface Technologies, SabiNano, Fukuda Metal Foil & Powder, Luoyang Tongrun Nano Tech

April 2022: In another first, Sandvik added super alloy Sanicro 625 bar (UNS 06625) to its growing family of high-performing nickel alloys. The bar will be used to machine advanced components exposed to acids, alkalis, seawater, and other wet, corrosive conditions in both cryogenic environments and temperatures up to 593°C (1100°F).

0-25μm

25-50μm

50-150μm

Additive Manufacturing

Metal Injection Molding (MIM)

Thermal Spray

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

The Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

