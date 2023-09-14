Philips India Launches 'Move Fearlessly' Campaign For Oneblade

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) In a world that's constantly evolving, it is important to connect with the future generation at the right time. Gen Z often have to deal with new and sometimes overwhelming things, and they may feel unsure about what lies ahead. It is crucial to empower them, instill confidence, and offer support as they embark on this new journey.
The Philips OneBlade 'Move Fearlessly' campaign is crafted to resonate profoundly with India's Gen Z. This campaign is driven by the mission to empower young males and inspire confidence throughout their journey. At the core of this campaign is the New Philips OneBlade, a grooming innovation designed to make a difference. The film showcases a young man embarking on a grooming adventure with Philips OneBlade while on a moving train. Encouraged by his friends, he accepts the challenge with uncertainty but gains remarkable confidence despite the challenges. The film encapsulates the transformative power of encouraging individuals to face challenges with confidence.
The cutting-edge tool incorporates a protective plate, glide coating, and rounded tips, with a promise of 'No Nick. No Cuts.' This assurance not only defines the product but also serves as the foundation of the campaign. The approach to the audience is two-fold, where at the product level, Philips promises a grooming experience free from the fear of nicks and cuts. Secondly, on an emotional level, the brand strives to inspire and empower these young individuals to confront life's challenges head-on, encompassing all facets, including grooming.
Commenting on the new campaign, Deepali Agarwal, Business Head, Personal Health, Philips Indian Subcontinent said, "The 'Move Fearlessly' campaign transcends grooming, and it is a call to empower young Indians to confront life's uncertainties with confidence. With the New Philips OneBlade, we aspire to be their companion, enabling them to face each day unafraid. Our 'No Nick. No Cuts' promise epitomizes our commitment to well-being, ensuring that young individuals always present their best selves to the world."
The campaign will come to life through a range of consumer touchpoints, each carefully chosen to resonate with Gen Z's preferences and lifestyle. From harnessing the reach and interactivity of digital media and OTT Platforms to collaborating with influencers who resonate with the target audience. Also, Philips will be deploying camambassadors and camactivations, engaging with the gaming community through gaming activations, and offering hands-on in-store demos for potential consumers as well.
